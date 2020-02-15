We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has opened up on mum guilt. The royal revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s reaction when she leaves for work.

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about her life as a mother when she appeared on author and TV presenter Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast show Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

Duchess Catherine is mum to six-year-old Prince George, who is third in line to the British throne, four-year-old Princess Charlotte and one-year-old Prince Louis with husband and second in line to the throne Prince William.

And the family may be royalty, but Kate admitted that like other mums she does still experience mum guilt when she has to leave her children at home.

When asked by Giovanna whether she struggles with mum guilt, the Duchess confessed, “Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying! Yep – all the time, yep”.

She then revealed the heartbreaking response she gets from her older two children when she leaves home without them, adding, “And you know even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like ‘Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’.

“But no it’s a constant challenge,” she continued, “you hear it time and time again from mums, even mums who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life… and always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby!”.

Kate went on, “Also I feel huge responsibility because what I’ve learnt over the last few years is so fascinating and I definitely would have done things differently, even during my pregnancy, than I would have done now.

“Because you know – the science – and I found that fascinating to see the wellbeing of the mother – not just physically, you know there’s so much information about making sure you exercise and making sure you have a healthy diet and things like that, which yes is definitely important.

“But the emotional wellbeing of the mother directly impacts the baby that you’re growing.”

Seems like Kate is just like the rest of us!