Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now going to be home-schooled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend Thomas’s Battersea school in south west London.

However, the young royals’ institution has now revealed that all of their students will be taught the curriculum from home following the coronavirus outbreak.

In other royal news, the Queen is set to self-isolate at Windsor Castle amid coronavirus fears.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will no longer be attending their school in south-west London following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cambridge children, who attend Thomas’s Battersea school together, will be home-schooled from tomorrow after their institution took to the move to protect their students.

Announcing the move, a spokesperson for Thomas’s London Day Schools said, “Due to the increasing number of children and staff absent from school because of the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March.

“From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system,” explained the spokesperson.

“This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school”.

The school then confirmed that they would “remain physically open” for children whose parents are “not in a position to keep [them] at home (those who are ‘front line staff’ in the medical profession, for example),” until the last day of term, Thursday 26 March.

The spokesperson added, “We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times”.

This comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all schools across the UK would be closing in order to prevent further spread of the outbreak, while education secretary Gavin Williamson added that exams will not be going ahead.