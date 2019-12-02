Last week, lucky Prince George and Princess Charlotte were able to enjoy an extended weekend.

The reason Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a day off of school last week has been revealed.

The oldest Cambridge tots enjoyed a three day weekend.

This follows royal news that Prince George missed out on a gift given to his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal children had Friday off of school, thanks to the fact their private £18,915 a year school, Thomas’s Battersea closed on Friday 29th November.

The London school’s website states that the pupils would not attend on this date, titling the mini mid-term break as a ‘long weekend’.

The reason behind the day off isn’t stated on the website, although it won’t be long until Prince George and Princess Charlotte can unwind for the festive period, with the school’s Christmas holiday starting on the 11th of December for lower school pupils.

Future King Prince George is currently in year two at the school, while Princess Charlotte began reception back in September.

It is suspected that Charlotte and George may have spent some quality time with their parents and little brother, Prince Louis, on their day off, due to the fact the Duke and Duchess had no public engagements planned for the day.

On Sunday, Prince William left his family in the UK when he flew to the Middle East for solo visits to Kuwait and Oman, returning on Wednesday.

This comes after the dad gave an insight into Charlotte and George’s sibling rivalry when he revealed he is sometimes forced to step in and sick up for Charlotte against George’s teasing when they play together.

Last week William chatted to winners of The Diana Award at a tea hosted at Kensington Palace.

Speaking to 14-year-old Olivia Hancock, who was awarded for her work advocating equality among the sexes in football, he told her all about how he has to intervene when Charlotte and George’s footie matches can get a little heated.

According to HELLO!, Olivia said, “So when I was chatting with Prince William he said to me, when he plays football with George and Charlotte, when Charlotte’s in goal George says to her that ‘Charlotte I’m better than you’.”

She explained that Prince William tells his first born, “’George, Charlotte could be as good as you’.

“It’s great to hear Prince William is saying that to George,” Olivia added.