Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly have a sweet bedtime habit. The routine was revealed by dad Prince William.

In other royal news, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis featured in a heartwarming new video for an important cause.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may be directly in line to the British throne, but in some ways they’re just like any other children.

And it turns out that this is particularly the case when it comes to the little ones’ bedtime routine.

While out and about yesterday carrying out royal engagements in south Wales, Prince William let slip an adorable detail about his children’s night time routine.

While visiting an ice cream parlour with wife Kate Middleton, the second in line to the throne discussed Welsh life with parents and carers.

And the dad-of-three brought up his own home life after spotting a young child reading popular children’s book Room on the Broom, by Julia Donaldson.

On noticing the littlun engrossed in the read, the Duke of Cambridge revealed that the story had made its way into his own household’s night-time habits.

“I read this to our children all the time,” he told onlookers, revealing the sweet family routine.

The Prince also quipped that the book had saved many parents when it comes to bedtime, telling others about when he met the writer as she received her CBE for services to literature.

“I said ‘do you realise how many parents you have saved at bedtime?’,” William admitted, adding, “David Walliams also does good books for children – for a little bit older children I think.

“I’ve read one and it was really, really good.”

We wonder what else is on the Cambridges’ bookshelf!