Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have appeared in an adorable new video for a very special reason.

The three Cambridge children looked adorable as they supported NHS workers in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three Cambridge children are rarely spotted out all together, especially with little Prince Louis in tow.

While we have seen Prince George and Princess Charlotte carrying out engagements and enjoying days out with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, we’ve not seen much of Prince Louis in the nearly two years since he has been born.

So fans were thrilled when Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an absolutely adorable video of the three children, with a grown-up Prince Louis taking centre stage.

To show support towards all of the hard work that the NHS are doing for the population in light of the coronavirus outbreak, the whole country stepped out at 8pm last night to applaud medical workers from their windows, doorsteps and terraces.

And although it might have been a bit past their bedtime, the Cambridge kids did not let that stop them from taking part.

At the time of the applause Kensington Royal uploaded a video of the three royal children joining in on the important gesture.

In a video that was presumably filmed earlier in the day, the three Cambridges can be seen in a sunlit garden (presumably at their Norfolk Anmer Hall residence) joining in on the nation’s applause.

And a grown-up Louis was standing between his older brother and sister, adorably looking up at them both as they all clapped their hands together.

Kensington Royal captioned the post, ‘To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you

‘#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS’.

Well done to the young royals for taking part in such an important move!