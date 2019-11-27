Prince George and Princess Charlotte apparently boast an impressive skill that their dad Prince William has revealed.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are very active when it comes to hobbies and interests.

And now Prince William has revealed a new skill that they are both apparently pretty adept at.

Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte have a pretty full timetable when it comes to extra-curricular activities.

The young royals’ parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have always been quite candid about what the youngsters get up to in their spare time.

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton have previously revealed that their two older children are quite sporty, taking up football, ballet, horse-riding, skiing, and Prince George even hit the tennis courts earlier this year with sporting legend Roger Federer.

And now the Duke of Cambridge has revealed another activity the his little ones like to get up to – swimming.

Apparently Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte four, enjoying hitting the swimming pool to get a lap or two in – well maybe not full laps, but still.

Dad-of-three Prince William, who also shares one-year-old Prince Louis with wife Duchess Kate, reportedly spoke to Eileen Fenton, who was receiving an MBE for voluntary services to swimming, as he conducted an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Eileen, who was the first woman to finish the English channel race in 1950, told the Press Association that the Duke branded the Cambridges a “family of swimmers”.

“He said that he and his wife make sure the children can swim and they all go and they swim quite well,” said Eileen.

“I can remember seeing when the Queen was young and her sister Princess Margaret – we used to see them swimming in pictures.

“He said the whole family have done it.”