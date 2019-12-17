Prince George has already started to rebel. Dad Prince William revealed the hilarious way he acts out.

Prince George has apparently already started to rebel against his dad Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed how his eldest son has acted out against him – and it’s pretty hilarious.

Prince George may be third in line to the British throne, but in some ways he’s exactly like all other kids.

While we know he loves to participate in a number of different hobbies like most children do, the new revelation about the young prince is pretty hilarious.

At six years old the young royal is apparently already rebelling against his dad.

While appearing on Mary Berry’s BBC1 Christmas special, the prince’s dad, the Duke of Cambridge, opened up about the little one’s likes and hobbies.

“George has already written his list for Father Christmas,” said Prince William.

“He loves his drawing, he’s a very good drawer,” the Duke went on to add.

Speaking about what he and wife Duchess Catherine are planning on getting their eldest for Christmas, William added, “We might give him something to do with drawing, or football”.

“Loving his football as well.”

Prince George has previously been seen kicking a football about with younger sister Princess Charlotte and has also been spotted out watching Aston Villa games with dad William.

But it seems like the young royal has made his own decision when it comes to which football team he will support.

Against the wishes of Prince William, who is an avid fan of Midlands team Aston Villa, Prince George has decided to go his own way and support a team that his dad has banned him from.

“I tried not to be too biased,” said William, “I said you can support anyone but Chelsea.

“So naturally, he supports Chelsea.”

Well maybe Prince William will have more luck when Charlotte or Louis decide on their teams!

Or it might get pretty awkward in the Cambridge household when it comes to Match of the Day…