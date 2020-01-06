On Saturday, the official Royal Family Instagram account shared a new family portrait of The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George.

The family portrait was shared to mark the new decade, but royal fans noticed something interesting about Prince George.

It turns out that the eldest Cambridge child always wears the same item of clothing whenever he’s at formal occasions.

This follows royal news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a sweet act of kindness during New Year’s hike.

Alongside the sweet family portrait, the official caption read, ‘To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George.‬ The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.’

But eagle eyed fans might recognise the white shirt that Prince George is wearing in the portrait, as he’s wore the exact same one on several other occasions in his life.

Prince George is wearing the Pique piped shirt by British childrenswear designer Rachel Riley. This smart shirt features a contrast navy piping trim, and is available from age 3 to 10.

It’s also available in an infant size, though the shirt is currently unavailable on Rachel Riley’s UK website.

Prince George has been wearing the shirt since he was just three years old, so the Duchess must have favoured the piece throughout the years.

In 2018, he was seen wearing a shorter sleeved version of the shirt for Prince Louis’ christening in July. It’s a great option for the summer months!

Later that year, the Prince wore the shirt with a navy trim to his cousin Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October.

Most recently, he was seen wearing the Pique piped shirt as he made Christmas puddings alongside The Queen, Prince William and Prince Charles.

A caption on the portrait revealed that they were making them in aid of the Royal British Legion.

What do you think of Prince George’s signature formal shirt? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!