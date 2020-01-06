Trending:

Royal fans spot adorable detail in Prince George’s new family portrait

So cute!
Lucy Buglass

On Saturday, the official Royal Family Instagram account shared a new family portrait of The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George.

Alongside the sweet family portrait, the official caption read, ‘To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George.‬ The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.’

But eagle eyed fans might recognise the white shirt that Prince George is wearing in the portrait, as he’s wore the exact same one on several other occasions in his life.

Prince George is wearing the Pique piped shirt by British childrenswear designer Rachel Riley. This smart shirt features a contrast navy piping trim, and is available from age 3 to 10.

It’s also available in an infant size, though the shirt is currently unavailable on Rachel Riley’s UK website.

Prince George has been wearing the shirt since he was just three years old, so the Duchess must have favoured the piece throughout the years.

Prince George

Credit: Getty Images

In 2018, he was seen wearing a shorter sleeved version of the shirt for Prince Louis’ christening in July. It’s a great option for the summer months!

Later that year, the Prince wore the shirt with a navy trim to his cousin Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October.

Prince George

Credit: Getty Images

Latest Stories

Most recently, he was seen wearing the Pique piped shirt as he made Christmas puddings alongside The Queen, Prince William and Prince Charles.

View this post on Instagram

Four generations of The Royal Family have come together to support The Royal British Legion's 'Together at Christmas' initiative. The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George, joined forces to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace this week. The Queen is Patron of The Royal British Legion and the puddings will become the centerpieces of next year's "Together at Christmas" get-togethers, hosted by the charity. The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses were joined by The Royal British Legion’s care home chef Alex Cavaliere and four veterans – Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman. 📷 Chris Jackson / Getty Images @RoyalBritishLegion

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

A caption on the portrait revealed that they were making them in aid of the Royal British Legion.

What do you think of Prince George’s signature formal shirt? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!