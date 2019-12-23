Prince George is set to play a role in the Queen’s Christmas broadcast. The young royal recently made Christmas puddings for charity with his great-grandmother.

Prince George is reportedly set to make a special appearance in the Queen’s Christmas broadcast this year.

A royal expert has suggested that due to Prince Philip’s recent hospitalisation, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spending the Christmas holidays over in Canada and Prince Andrew recently stepping down from royal duties, the Queen is receiving extra support from the Cambridge family.

“With key royals ill, absent or banished, the little prince will play a starring role in the queen’s Christmas Day broadcast,” said The Sunday Times’ royal correspondent, Roya Nikkhah.

USA Today then revealed that footage of Prince George making Christmas puddings will be aired during the Queen’s annual Christmas speech, confirming the young royal’s special role.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, they wrote, “Video footage of the pudding preparations also was recorded to be broadcast on the afternoon of Christmas Day during the queen’s annual Christmas speech to the nation.”

Just yesterday, Kensington Palace shared a snap of third in line to the throne Prince George preparing Christmas puddings with his father Prince William, grandfather heir apparent Prince Charles and great-grandmother the Queen.

‘Four generations of the Royal Family 🎄 together at Christmas,’ they wrote alongside the sweet photo.

‘New photos of The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George have been released as part of the launch of the @RoyalBritishLegion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative.

‘The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres.

‘The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans.

‘The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth – also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year.’