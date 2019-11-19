Prince Harry was spotted taking baby Archie to a playgroup, just weeks after Meghan revealed that the now six-month-old had attended his first one.

The proud was spotted taking his baby son to a playgroup near his home in Windsor.

According to sources, Archie loved playing with other redheads, which led Prince Harry to joke that ‘gingers stick together’.

This follows royals news that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle receive special royal visitor to ‘help them cope’.

Baby Archie is growing up fast, and he’s already started to socialise with other little babies.

Meghan recently revealed that she took her son to a playgroup, and now it was Harry’s turn to take baby Archie for some fun.

According to the Daily Express, Prince Harry made a joke that Archie was sticking together with other redheads in the playgroup.

The source said, “Archie had a fantastic time. He was crawling around and was particularly taken with two other red-haired babies.

“The Duke said: ‘Gingers stick together!’”

A source also told People magazine that Harry wasn’t the only dad on duty that day. They said, “There were a couple of other dads there — he wasn’t the only dad there.”

Meghan first revealed that she had taken Archie to his first playgroup back in October. She said while attending the WellChild Awards Ceremon, “I just took Archie for his first [playgroup] class. It was a lot of fun. He loved it.”

During the reception, she also revealed to mum Angela Sutherland that taking Archie to playground and realising that other babies his age also had no hair reassured her.

Angela recalled, “Harry said he’d had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently confirmed that they will not be spending Christmas with the Queen at Sandrigham this year, and will instead be with Meghan’s mother Doria.

This means we probably won’t get a glimpse of the couple of Christmas day but fingers crossed for a festive family card!

Not long to go now…