Prince Harry’s close friend David Beckham had praised the royal for his parenting skills.

The sportsman also admitted he’s proud of him following his shock exit from the British royal family.

The footballing legend and the Queen’s grandson have been friends for years and now David has claimed the prince, who welcomed his first son, Archie, last year is the person “every father wants to be”.

While David explained his royal mate hasn’t opened up to him about he and his wife Meghan Markle’s recent decision to step back from the royal family, the dad-of-four said they are still as close as ever.

‘I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing to me,’ David told ET.

Spilling the beans on what the two British icons natter about, 44-year-old David added, ‘I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. When you’re a parent, it changes you.”

Sharing his pride and love for Prince Harry, David, who shares Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight with former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham said, “He always needs to be happy.

“We love him and he’s an amazing person – and that’s the most important thing – but I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be. Every father wants to be loving to their children and that’s what I see with him.”

Aw.

This comes after red haired royal asked to be referred to just as “Harry” during his latest visit to the UK from his new home in Canada.

He travelled to Edinburgh to launch his new ecotourism company Travalyst this week, dropping his regal title at the event, ahead of his official royal family exit next month.

As former Labour adviser host Ayesha Hazarika introduced the Prince, she said, “He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry”.