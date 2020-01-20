Prince Harry reveals emotional first for Archie during first speech since royal split

Prince Archie has revealed the sweet emotional first Archie had recently, during a speech where he addressed their split from the royal family.

The proud dad sweetly revealed that his son recently saw snow, and was very impressed.

Prince Harry used the speech to address his split from the royal family, adding that it’s ‘great sadness’ that he’s leaving.

This follows royal news that Meghan revealed that Archie loved Canada during their holiday break.

It’s been an eventful few weeks for the royal family, who started the new year with the surprise announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be stepping back from the royal family as ‘senior’ members.

More details about their new life were revealed over the weekend, in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B7hGUztJA0F/

But during the speech addressing the changes, Prince Harry mentioned his little boy and how he was very impressed when he recently saw snow.

He said, “It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service. It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant!”

In the speech, Harry also mentioned that it with ‘great sadness’ that he made this decision with his wife, Meghan.

“For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges”, he added.

“And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”