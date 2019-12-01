Exciting news for Prince Harry – and baby Archie, too!

It’s an exciting time for Prince Harry, who celebrated his two-year engagement anniversary to Meghan last week.

Baby Archie is growing up fast, having recently turned six months old. And it now looks like he’ll have a new best friend in the very near future. How adorable!

One of Harry’s oldest friends, Tom Inskip, is expecting a child with his wife Lara, according to The Mail On Sunday.

Harry has been a close pal to Tom since childhood. Tom, often referred to as Harry’s ‘wingman’, was the man behind the infamous 2012 Las Vegas bash, where the Prince was reportedly caught playing naked billiards with showgirls in a hotel suite.

Prince Harry is already godfather to many of his friends’ children, including Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter, Lena. And we’re predicting he might be about to become godparent again very soon.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been taking a break from royal duties. The pair’s whereabouts isn’t currently known, but reports suggest they will be travelling to LA to visit Meghan’s mum, Doria during their break. Their six-week hiatus from royal duties started in November, but Harry and Meghan have still shared the odd update on social media.

The last we heard from the pair was a message on social media celebrating Thanksgiving . “Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours, the couple wrote on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The royal pair also recently shared a sweet never-before-seen black and white picture from their wedding day to mark their two-year anniversary.