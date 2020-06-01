We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Sussexes are adapting to their new life in Los Angeles but thoughts have turned to son Archie’s future.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have reportedly asked their celebrity friends for advice on the regions top schools.

The couple are said to have spoken to schools in the region in a bid to help them find one that’s right for their needs.

Surrounded by famous people in Beverley Hills, there isn’t a shortage of A-listers who seek out the best family life and Harry and Meghan are the latest to join the elite residents.

The pair, who relocated their from Canada earlier this year, with their one-year-old son Archie, could typically be looking at paying £30,000 a year in school fees after it’s understood they’ve been making contact with education establishments in the West Hollywood area.

A source told The Mirror, ‘Meghan wants to send Archie to a diverse and socially integrated pre-school. She has been in touch with schools and started to make plans.

‘For her the big thing is that she doesn’t want Archie to attend a posh private school and wants it to be as diverse as possible.’

The news comes after reports the family is using security which costs in the region of £7,000 a day to protect them – and the likes used by A-list celebrities in the region.

Who is looking after security for the Sussexes?

According to reports, a team watching over the couple and son Archie has been assigned by Gavin de Becker, 65 – a former security chief for President Ronald Reagan.

He is a mover and shaker in celebrity circles and his firm GDBA boasts of aiding the CIA and FBI.

And Archie is coming on leaps and bounds with his interest in children’s books after mum Meghan recently read him one of his favourites, Duck! Rabbit.