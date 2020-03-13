We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Last week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a return to the UK to take on a final handful of royal engagements.

Royal fans were confused as to why their baby son Archie was missing, but now the reason has been revealed.

The visit came ahead of their official step down, having confirmed earlier this year that they were not to continue in their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Ahead of the visit, the pair had already made the move over to Vancouver Island in Canada with their ten-month-old son Archie where they plan to live as a family.

But some royal fans were left sad and confused when the pair decided not to bring their son back to Britain for their final stint of monarchy life, with some claiming it was wrong to not allow Archie’s older relatives like the Queen and Prince Phillip to see the tot.

But now it seems the reason behind the parents’ decision has been revealed.

It is thought that Meghan and Harry opted against travelling with Archie amid fears of the coronavirus, which is currently sweeping the globe.

The virus, officially named Covid-19, has infected thousands of people around the world, with over 500 cases reported in the UK currently. The contagious illness causes coughing, a fever and respiratory issues and in severe cases, death.

Writing for the Telegraph, journalist Briony Gordon, who is known to be close to Prince Harry, explained, ‘The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic.’

Archie’s doting parents are said to have made sure to stay in contact with their little one though, with PEOPLE reporting that they “FaceTimed with him every day”.

