Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card has been released on social media, and it featured baby Archie in front of their Christmas tree.

The royal couple and their baby son have been enjoying a break since their royal tour in South Africa.

Their lovely Christmas card comes after it was confirmed where they are spending their time off.

This follows royal news that the Cambridges also released a new family photo to mark the festive period.

Royal fans had been eagerly awaiting for a new glimpse of baby Archie on the Sussexes Christmas card, and it’s finally here!

The festive card was shared on the Twitter by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, who wrote, ‘Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!’

In the snap, Meghan and Harry seem over the moon to be celebrating their son’s very first Christmas. Arhcie looks very intrigued by the camera – or the photograher – as he wears a cosy jumper.

Looks like the Sussexes are having themselves a very cute Christmas!

The adorable picture comes after a spokesperson for the couple confirmed they are spending the festive break in Canada.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both”, a spokesperson announced.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.

“They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

It is expected that the Duchess’s mother Doria Ragland, who currently lives over in Los Angeles, will join the Sussexes for Christmas so that she can enjoy the holiday with her new grandson.