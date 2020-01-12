Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their silence for the first time since revealing their shocking future plans. The Duke and Duchess took to Instagram with a post.

The Duke and Duchess announced on Wednesday evening that they plan to take a ‘step back’ as senior royals.

In other royal news, Prince William has revealed his ‘sadness’ at his changing relationship with brother Prince Harry, lamenting that they are now ‘separate entities’.

‘It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,’ they wrote in their statement. ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages’.

Since then the Royal Family has been thrown into chaos, with the Queen summoning Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles to Sandringham tomorrow to discuss the Sussexes’ future roles in the Royal Family.

Taking to their Instagram account, the pair shared photos of them visiting London’s The Hubb Community Kitchen, writing, ‘Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and “Together, Our Community Cookbook.”

‘These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire.

‘With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness.

‘The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond‘.