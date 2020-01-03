One couple’s New Year’s Day hike was made extra special when they bumped into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Vancouver Island's Horth Hill Regional Park.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted in Canada during their relaxing break.

The royals were taking a walk in a Vancouver park with a group of friends, and surprised another couple with an act of kindness.

The royal couple chose to spend their Christmas holidays in North America, alongside their son Archie Harrison. Last year, it was confirmed that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan would not be at Sandringham.

Accompanied by friends, including Duchess Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, they surprised Asymina Kantorowicz and Iliya Pavlovic who were also taking a walk at the time.

Speaking to CTV News, the couple revealed they were trying to take a photo with a selfie stick, when Duchess Meghan approached and offered to take a picture for them.

They hadn’t realised it was the Duchess at the time, but Asymina had recognised Abigail, and it soon clicked she was speaking to Meghan.

Asymina said, “I froze up. I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that’s when I realised Prince Harry was standing there. I kept looking back and forth like, ‘Is this actually happening?'”

She added, “In that moment the only thing I could think to say, ‘There’s only so much that selfie sticks can do.”

Duchess Meghan had laughed at this, replying, “We’ll have to do better” and then Prince Harry joked, “No pressure.”

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan took three photos of the couple, and were apparently “super friendly” during this surprise encounter.

Asymina added, “”She handed the phone back and said, ‘Happy New Year!’ and we said, ‘Thanks and happy New Year!’ Then we kind of turned to each other laughed and said, ‘Did that just happen?’ I still can’t believe it. It feels like a dream.

“We didn’t want to make a big deal of it. We hope they’re enjoying their family trip to the island.”