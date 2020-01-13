Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed why they moved to Windsor. The Sussexes moved into their current residence Frogmore Cottage before son Archie was born.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their newly-renovated Frogmore Cottage home before son Archie was born last spring.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has a busy spring last year.

As they went into 2019 they were waiting on the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison who was born in May.

And the Sussexes were also looking forward to moving into their newly-renovated Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

Since then, speculation has been rife around why the pair decided to the move to the Berkshire residence instead of setting up their home in the capital like the rest of the senior royals.

In recent days, many have suspected that the pair made the move to put some distance between them and rest of the royal family, but it turns out that it was all to do with saving costs.

Explaining their reasoning on their newly-updated website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they made the move to Windsor as the renovation for their home was estimated to cost half of what it would have been at the proposed Kensington Palace residence.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to move to Windsor for various reasons,’ reads the website. ‘Their previous residence of Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace could not accommodate their growing family.

‘The option of Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace was estimated to cost in excess of £4 million for mandated renovations including the removal of asbestos (see details above on the Monarchy’s responsibility for this upkeep),’ read the explanation, adding that the ‘residence would not have been available for them to occupy until the fourth quarter of 2020.

‘As a result, Her Majesty The Queen offered The Duke and Duchess the use of Frogmore Cottage, which was already undergoing mandated renovations, and would be available to move in before the birth of their son.

‘The refurbishment cost equated to 50 percent of the originally suggested property for their proposed official residence at Kensington Palace.

‘It is for these reasons, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Frogmore Cottage as their Official Residence’.

And while the Sussex family have only lived in their Frogmore Cottage home for just over a year, they have recently revealed plans to split their time between the UK and North America, explaining that the ‘geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter’.

But some royal fans are convinced that the Sussexes may be making a more permanent move across the Atlantic for one telling reason, they have already taken their dogs over.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently spent a six-week break over in Canada, taking their two dogs with them and son Archie when they went over in November.

With Meghan having flown back just days ago to join Archie, it’s only Prince Harry holding the fort over here in the UK until he returns to be with his family.