Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given a glimpse of their new home after they made a surprise appearance for a special reason.

The Duke and Duchess were seen in a Zoom call as they joined members of the Crisis Text Line service when the team got together for their staff meeting.

One of the Crisis Text Line team members took to his Twitter page with a snap of the meeting that was shared to an Instagram fan page of the Duchess of Sussex.

‘Meghan and Harry made a surprise appearance for a @crisistextline staff meeting yesterday!’ read the Instagram post’s caption.

‘@ricky.nealx shared this photo on twitter saying “… still shocked that Meghan and Harry took over our staff meeting yesterday!”

‘This is the first time we have seen the couple together via Zoom since quarantine began! 💻’.

And fans were loving getting a glimpse into the Duke and Duchess’s new international home.

Harry and Meghan are said to be currently living over in LA in California and the video shared a sneak peek into the couple’s home.

The royal couple were taking the video call from a mahogany decorated room with lovely black and gold table lamps.

And fans were captivated by the interesting artwork on the royals’ wall.

Commenting on the abstract looking painting, fans wrote, ‘Anyone know what is the painting behind them? It looks captivating❤️❤️👏👏👏’, ‘I’m so curious about the art behind them 💜’ and ‘😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍’.

We wonder what the artwork actually is!