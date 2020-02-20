We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Archie has moved away from the UK with his mum and dad, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but now a royal expert is warning the duo about the potential risk they’re facing.

Royal expert Angela Mollard has argued that because the move has separated baby Archie from his cousins, Meghan and Harry could be isolating their son.

Her comments come as the couple reveal they will be splitting their time between the UK and North America.

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back from the royal family and move away from the UK last month, after spending a few weeks in Canada.

They are currently still based in Vancouver, but now a royal expert has warned the couple of the potential danger Archie faces following the move.

Speaking on the Royals podcast about what the move implicates for their child, expert Angela said she thinks Archie could become ‘isolated’ and risks having no strong connections to his extended family.

“I was thinking recently about the royal cousins and how Archie is totally separate from that now”, she said.

“What connection will he have with it? Will he have brothers and sisters?

“Meghan doesn’t have cousins or extended family that he can have a connection with.

“I’m wondering whether in trying to protect his family, in some respects Harry’s actually isolating his son.”

She also added that Harry is missing out moments with his dad, Prince Charles, like the sweet moment he shared with William at a royal engagement recently.

“There’s a lot of growing commentary around the fact that Prince Harry is pretty isolated. He’s with Meghan in Canada.

“We saw those photos last week of William and his father at an event. William was in the wheelchair, shooting basketball hoops.”

“Prince Charles came in behind to cheer him on and then gave him a sort of massage on the shoulders.

“That kind of closeness between them, and the friendliness and the sort of clubbable-ness of these two heirs to the throne will not have gone unnoticed by Harry.”

Harry and Meghan have recently released more information about how their relationship with the royal family will work going forward, and confirmed they will split their time between the UK and North America.

This means that Archie could still have plenty of cousin time when he’s over this side of the pond!