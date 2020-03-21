We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared advice on how to get through these ‘anxious’ times as they self-isolate with son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared advice with fans on how to deal with feeling ‘confused’, ‘alone’, ‘anxious’ and ‘scared’.

The Duke and Duchess are currently living over in Canada as they remain in ‘isolation’ with 10-month-old Archie Harrison.

In other royal news, there was sad news for Prince Harry as he confirmed that his annual Invictus Games event has been cancelled.

As coronavirus spreads throughout communities all over the world, many are living in cities under lockdown, self-isolating to avoid contact with others or practicing social distancing to try and prevent further spread of the virus.

And as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain in ‘isolation’ in Canada, where they moved earlier this year with son Archie Harrison, the couple shared touching advice with their fans on how to get through these ‘anxious’ times.

‘With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in,’ they wrote on their Instagram page. ‘Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared…and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things.

‘Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not,’ they continued, ‘but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.

‘But here’s the good thing,’ they went on, ‘(because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness’.

The Duke and Duchess, who recently carried out their final engagement as senior members of the Royal Family, then went on to give advice to their over 11 million followers, writing, ‘There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources.

‘@crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need.

‘If you’re home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time,’ they continued.

‘If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through.

‘If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence.

‘And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues,’ they finished. ‘Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected – ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer.

‘If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life’.

Let’s hope the couple are keeping safe with baby son Archie.