Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have officially stepped back from their royal duties, but a sweet video of them is making fans miss them even more.

An adorable video of the royal couple has been circulating on social media, showing all the times Harry fixed Meghan’s hair in public.

The video has become so popular, it’s been retweeted over 160,000 times.

This follows royal news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘enjoying the quiet life in Canada’ with Archie and the dogs.

It’s been nearly a month since the news that Harry and Meghan were to step back from their royal duties was announced.

The couple have since relocated to Canada, and out of public sight – so it’s no surprise fans of the pair are now missing them and baby Archie.

That’s probably why a video of the two has become so popular on social media, reaching 161,900 retweets and nearly 726,000 likes.

The clip was shared by Twitter user michelle, alongside the caption, ‘the most attentive husband’.

Fans loved the sweet video, with many commenting on how sweet it is the interactions between Harry and Meghan.

One said, ‘That’s so cute! He must wake up every morning, look at her, and think HOW THE HELL DID I GET SO LUCKY!!’.

Another wrote, ‘It’s the little things that will always matter in a marriage. Harry and Meghan deserve to be happy no matter what.’

A third added, ‘Oh how I miss them!! I hope they are having a good time with sweet Archie!’

The last time the pair made an official public outing was shortlly after Christmas, when they visited the Canadian embassy in London to thank the Canadian people for their hospitality during their festive break.