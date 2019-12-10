The cheeky joke Prince Harry made about his nephew Prince George when he was born has been revealed.

The cheeky but sweet comment Prince Harry made when his nephew Prince George was born has been revealed.

Prince Harry recalled the moment he met little George and confessed the playful remark he made.

Following the heir to the throne’s birth in 2013, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, of course had a very sweet reaction to the arrival of his brother’s first child.

But in classic Harry style, the red headed royal made sure to throw in a playful remark too.

In Angela Levin’s 2018 biography, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, the writer documented Harry’s reaction to George’s birth, penning, “The 28 year-old prince was talking about his newborn nephew a few days later while on a visit to a photographic exhibition in London documenting the work of Sentebale [one of Harry’s charities].”

Detailing Harry’s naughty but nice comment, she added, He said he had to cuddle the baby prince who was ‘crying his eyes out’ when they met, how it was ‘fantastic to have another addition to the family’, and that ‘I only hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges are’.”

Prince Harry was then asked what his new role as little George’s uncle would entail, to which he replied, “To make sure he has a good upbringing, keep him out of harm’s way and to make sure he has fun. The rest I’ll leave to the parents.”

Despite being pushed down the line of succession following the birth of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are third, fourth and fifth in line to the throne, Harry hasn’t appeared too upset about it.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday before the birth of Prince Louis, Harry explained his love for his little relatives, saying, “The reason I am now fifth is because of my nephew and niece and I could never wish them away.

“They are the most amazing things ever.”