We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Her Majesty the Queen paid tribute to her grandson Prince Harry in the best way last week.

The Queen paid a super sweet tribute to her grandson Prince Harry last week.

The Duke of Sussex took part in a very special project last week.

This royal news comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed some big news about Harry and Meghan ahead of their official royal family split.

At the end of last month, Prince Harry, who recently stepped back from his role as a senior member of the royal family alongside his wife Meghan Markle, teamed up with someone special for a big project.

The Duke of Sussex, came together with rock legend Jon Bon Jovi to record a special single at Abbey Road Studios in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Making a sweet nod to Harry’s recent work, the head of the monarchy ordered a special Guard Change ceremony to take place outside Buckingham Palace.

In a video posted to the Royal Family’s Twitter account, the iconic Guards can be seen playing a Bon Jovi medley.

‘Guard Change at Buckingham Palace!

‘Today the @ScotsGuardsBand played a special @BonJovi medley to celebrate his collaboration with @WeAreInvictus!

‘The Queen’s Guard handed over responsibility for protecting Buckingham Palace and St James’s Palace to the New Guard,’ the caption beside the video read. ‘

Prince Harry left royal fans on tenterhooks with his own cheeky Instagram upload.

In the footage, he can be seen in the recording studio with Jon, taking advice on how to sing, before drawing a huge breath as if getting ready to belt out some notes before the video cuts out, leaving followers wondering if Harry himself will feature on the track.