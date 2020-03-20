Sad news for Prince Harry as he confirms Invictus Games are cancelled

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has spoken out about the coronavirus, revealing that he will cancelling his Invictus Games.

Prince Harry has confirmed some sad news as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world.

The Duke of Sussex sent a heartfelt message to fans as she confirmed that his Invictus Games will not be going ahead this year.

In other royal news, the Queen urges the population to come together as she opens up on ‘period of great concern and uncertainty’.

Prince Harry has confirmed that his Invictus Games event will be cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Invictus Games, which sees wounded, injured or sick armed services veterans take part in different sporting competitions, was set to take place this May in the Netherlands.

But now the Duke of Sussex, who created the multi-sport event, has sent a heartfelt message to fans confirming that the games will not go ahead this year.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have had to make,” said Harry.

“I’m so grateful for everybody who has worked so incredibly hard over the last couple of week to try and find any alternative to try and carry out these games, in a different way and in a safe way,” he continued.

“But this decision was the most sensible and the safest option for all of you and your families as well as everybody else involved in these games.”

“Please take care of yourselves,” added the Duke, “but do what you do best which is reaching out to other people, be it those that still wear the uniform, use to wear the uniform or just those people in your community who you know may be suffering or may be vulnerable during this period.”

Prince Harry, who is patron of the foundation, added that he hopes that this year’s games will be able to be rescheduled to 2021.

The Duke is currently living over in Canada with wife Meghan Markle and the couple’s 10-month-old son Archie Harrison.