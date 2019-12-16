Prince Louis’s adorable first words have been revealed. Duchess Kate Middleton opened up on a Christmas special with Mary Berry.

Prince Louis’s adorable first words have been revealed by his mum Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up on her son’s development while appearing on a BBC Christmas special with Mary Berry.

In other royal news, Prince William and Kate Middleton had a very special babysitter while they attended royal reception.

Kate Middleton has revealed what one of Prince Louis’s first words was – and it’s too adorable.

The Duchess of Cambridge was appearing on Mary Berry’s BBC Christmas special A Berry Royal Christmas alongside husband Prince William and the legendary TV chef, when she revealed the personal anecdote about her youngest child.

“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’,” revealed Kate, “because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.

“And children are really fascinated by faces,” she continued, “and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry’… so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.”

The special festive cooking show sees the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join the former Great British Bake Off judge in the kitchen to cook up a Christmas feast to thank those who work and volunteer over the festive season.

Speaking about the royal couple, Mary called the pair “remarkable”, adding that “they don’t just arrive and shake a few hands make a few smiles and a speech, they want to get involved, and they want to see what they can do”.

During the show, Prince William also said that he tries to teach his three children, six-year-old Prince George, four-year-old Princess Charlotte, and one-year-old Prince Louis, about important causes that his late mother Princess Diana would have cared about, such as homelessness.

“My mother knew what she was doing with it,” said William.

“She realised that it was very important when you grow up – especially in the life that we grew up – that you realise that life happens beyond palace walls, and that you see real people struggling with real issues.

“She liked to challenge the social norms about charities and about disadvantages and vulnerable people”.