Fans convinced Prince Louis is double of one of his royal uncles

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Louis became one of fans’ favourite little royals after he was born back in 2018 – and it turns out he has a striking resemblance to one of his famous uncles.

Since Prince Louis was born back in April 2018, he won the hearts of the nation over with his adorable look.

And it turns out that the little one looks exactly like one his royal uncles did when they were little too.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton has revealed youngest son Prince Louis’s favourite song – and it’s so cute!

Prince Louis might not have been seen in public much since he was born back in April 2018, but royal fans still have major love for the little one.

In his nearly two years, the young royal has become one of the most loved members of the family for his adorable face, cheeky antics and mummy’s boy ways.

But it turns out that that adorable face might be hereditary, as fans are convinced that the little Prince looks like a carbon copy of one of his royal uncles.

Prince Louis’s great uncle Prince Edward, who is the youngest son of the Queen, younger brother to Prince Charles and uncle to Prince William, celebrated his 56th birthday yesterday.

And to honour the Prince’s special day, the Royal Family posted an adorable throwback snap to their Instagram page, writing, ‘Happy birthday to The Earl of Wessex, who celebrates his 56th birthday today.

‘📸 The Earl of Wessex (then Prince Edward) with The Queen at Frogmore House in Windsor in 1965’.

And while many fans took to the post to wish the Earl of Wessex a happy birthday, some were taken with how much the young royal looked like Prince Louis.

‘Looks like Louis😍😍,’ wrote one fan, while another added, ‘I’m happy to see that Prince Louis looks after his uncle who is an amazing Human Being 😍’.

Others even thought that the young Earl looked like Prince Louis’s older brother Prince George, with comments including, ‘Prince Edward baby look like George and Louis little bit, I think ☺’ and ‘Wow, Prince Edward looks like Prince George.. Happy Birthday’.

We wonder who the young Cambridges will grow up to look like!