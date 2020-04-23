We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Louis is celebrating his second birthday today and mum Kate Middleton has shared a series of adorable snaps to mark the occasion.

Prince Louis is celebrating his second birthday today and mum Kate Middleton has marked the occasion with a series of cheeky photos of her youngest son.

The Cambridge family also used Prince Louis’s birthday post to seemingly honour an important cause.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared an adorable set of brand new previously unseen photos of their youngest son Prince Louis in order to mark the little one’s second birthday.

And in keeping with their renowned birthday tradition, the Duke and Duchess shared intimate snaps taken by Kate Middleton herself.

The Cambridges took to their Kensington Palace Instagram account to share not just one but two posts filled with utterly adorable photos of little Prince Louis doing something that all little kids love doing – getting messy with a load of paints.

Yesterday evening the royals shared a series of snaps of Prince Louis with different coloured paints covering the palm of his hand as he made a hand-print painting.

But in true royal style the young prince kept the mess contained to his hands, as he looked adorably suave in a white and navy checked shirt and kept his cute face and neat hair absolutely spotless.

‘Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday! 🎨,’ Kensington Palace wrote alongside the post.

‘We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April’.

Fans were loving the sweet photos, with some even spotting a cute detail in the snaps!

Several couldn’t get over the little one’s resemblance to older brother Prince George, writing, ‘He’s George’s mini me!! 😍’, ‘he’s the double of George’, ‘What a darling! Image of his brother!’ and ‘Looks just like his older brother. 🥰💗🙏🏼’.

But surprisingly some even claimed they could see Kate Middleton’s dad Michael in the little one’s face, commenting, ‘So adorable 😍😍looks like Kate’s dad’, ‘He looks like Catherine’s father, Michael Middleton!’ and ‘A little dote- the image of his Grandpa Middleton!’.

To mark the special day today, the royals added a further post this morning, zooming in on the young prince’s rainbow-adorned hands before revealing that he could only hold out so long before smearing the colourful paints all over his face.

‘Instagram vs Reality,’ they captioned the hilarious post.

‘Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday 🌈.

‘We are very pleased to share today, on Prince Louis second birthday, new photographs taken by The Duchess this April’.

Happy birthday to little Prince Louis!