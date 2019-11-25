Prince Louis has been spotted attending music lessons with mum Kate Middleton.

Prince Louis is growing up fast, and it seems like he’s been enjoying a few special outings with mum Kate Middleton.

The mother and son duo have been spotted attending music lessons, and apparently Kate loves them as much as Louis!

This follows royal news that Kate pulled out of an event last minute because of her children.

According to Mail on Sunday, Kate often takes her youngest little one to music lessons at Monkey Music.

The publication reports that she quite enjoys the singing and dancing sessions led by a monkey puppet.

Revealing that the mum gets ‘stuck in’, the report added, ‘The classes are led by a monkey puppet who asks mums to sing with their babies and dance around the room holding scarfs.’ Sounds fun!

She’s not the only royal taking her little to baby groups, as it was recently revealed Harry and Meghan regularly take baby Archie to playgroup so he can play with other babies.

Speaking to the Daily Express, a source said, “Archie had a fantastic time. He was crawling around and was particularly taken with two other red-haired babies.

“The Duke said: ‘Gingers stick together!’”

The down-to-earth attitudes from both the Cambridge and the Sussex parents follows the legacy left to them by mum Princess Diana, who always tried to give Princes William and Harry a ‘normal’ childhood.

The siblings used to have a very relatable tradition with Diana, when they would eat McDonald’s and watch an episode of Blind Date.

Diana’s former butler and close friend Paul Burrell previously told Mirror Online, “The three of them would nip to McDonald’s for a Big Mac and fries before coming back to watch Blind Date.

“All three of them would squat on this massive, stuffed hippopotamus Diana had in her sitting room. They loved Blind Date and I’d hear them all screaming things like “Oh don’t pick him!” and “Lorra, lorra fun”.’