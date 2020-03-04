We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has addressed the Coronavirus, as the Duke and Duchess continue to shake hands with members of the public while on royal tour in Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently in Dublin meeting with people, businesses and charities to develop a relationship with the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently in Dublin meeting with people, businesses and charities to develop a relationship with the country.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently over in Ireland on a royal visit.

The Duke and Duchess are using the trip to meet with a stream of local residents, businesses and charities to ‘build a lasting friendship with the Irish people’.

And it seems like they’re not letting the recent epidemic of the Coronavirus hold them back.

With respiratory virus Covid-19 sweeping the world, people are being told to limit the amount of time spent in public places and try to keep skin-to-skin contact with strangers to a minimum.

Footage of world leaders meeting earlier this week even showed that many of them had taken to simply tapping elbows with each other rather than shaking hands.

However, it seems like the Duke and Duchess are not letting the outbreak keep them from meeting, and indeed shaking hands with, the people of Ireland.

The couple have confirmed that they will continue to carry out their engagements as normal, as the Duke spoke to emergency workers about whether the epidemic is being “hyped up”.

Speaking to National Ambulance Service advance paramedic Joe Mooney, the Prince asked, “I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got Coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough’.

“Does it seem quite dramatic about Coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?”.

The Duke and Duchess were seen shaking hands with dozens during their first day in Ireland, as a royal source has revealed that the couple are following advice from Public Health England and the Department of Health.

The source said that the guidance means it’s “business as usual” at the moment, adding, “this is a discussion we have been having and everything we are doing should continue as usual”.

If you are concerned about the Coronavirus, NHS 111 has an online coronavirus service that can tell you if you need medical help and advise you what to do.