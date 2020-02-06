We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William made a very sweet comment about his wife and daughter when he stopped to chat with a royal fan.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to South Wales this week.

During the trip Prince William stopped for a chat with a local lady, making a wonderful comment about his wife and daughter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Mumbles and Port Talbot in South Wales on Tuesday, where they chatted to locals from the community.

During the Welsh trip, the future King responded to a remark about his four-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, in the loveliest way.

According to People magazine, a lady called out to William to tell him that his little girl is her favourite member of the royal family.

Responding to the kind confession, the doting dad, who is also father to six-year-old Prince George and one-year-old Prince Louis, announced, “Yes, she is lovely. Just like my wife.”

During the visit, Prince William and Duchess Catherine spent time with the crewmembers of The Mumbles’ Royal National Lifeboat Institution, who are available to save lives at sea 24 hours a day.

Later they made sure to treat themselves as they stopped off at Joe’s ice cream parlour, a famous joint in Swansea.

As the couple enjoyed some vanilla ice cream, William admitted he’s a “chocolate man” before trying a second scoop- this time chocolate flavoured topped with chocolate sprinkles in a wafer cone.

When asked if his little ones are partial to a bowl of the frozen delight, William explained, “They do, some more than others.”

Kate, who enjoyed a cup of vanilla ice cream with a flake, was keen to know if any other flavours were on offer, asking, “Are you always coming up with new flavours?”

Praising the local business, William also remarked, “I bet it’s packed in here in the summer.”