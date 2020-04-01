Prince William drops huge baby name hint as Kate Middleton’s due date approaches

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s due date is thought to be around St George’s Day but if the baby boy or girl arrives a few days later they’ll make their parent’s seventh wedding anniversary even more special.

Prince William has spoken about how delighted he is to be becoming a dad-of-three but during all of his royal engagements he has ben careful not to let anything slip.

However, yesterday the Duke dropped a huge hint when it comes to the name of their third baby and it is closely related to one of his favourite interests.

The Duke was at the Aston Villa X game in X and joked that his third child should be named after JAck Grealish, who scored the team’s winning goal.

The Mirror report that William told the Aston Villa fans: ‘I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack’. He paused and then added: ‘…or Jackie.’

At the moment, bookies are betting on Albert as the main contender for a boy and Alice for a girl. Ladbrokes odds are 5/1 Alice annd 12/1 Albert suggesting people think Kate is definitely expecting a girl.

Phillip, James, Frederick and Arthur are also in the running with odds at 16/1.

If Kate and William did decide on an Aston Villa themed name it would probably be popular with Prince George and Princess Charlotte too as Kate revealed the children are big footie fans like their dad.