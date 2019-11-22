Prince William makes important announcement with heartwarming video

Prince William has made an important announcement. The Duke of Cambridge used a heartwarming video to deliver his message.

The royal is patron to both Child Bereavement UK and London’s Air Ambulance Charity and now the charities are joining forces to offer bereavement training for air ambulance crews in the UK.

“Child Bereavement UK and London’s Air Ambulance Charity are two organisations close to my heart,” the dad-of-three said in a touching video on Twitter.

“As patron for both organisations, I am delighted to see them working in partnership to roll out a package of bereavement training for air ambulance crews across the UK.

“I know first-hand from my times as a pilot with East Anglia Air Ambulance that being on the frontline, witnessing death, injury and families destroyed by grief on a daily basis, can have a significant impact on the individuals involved,” continued the Duke.

“Having worked at the scene of traumatic instances involving children, it was impossible for me not to take on board the enormous sadness and make the connection between the distressing events I had witnessed, and my own family.

“We are all human, with human emotions and vulnerability, and we are all affected at some level,” the Prince went on, adding, “the emotional impact of these experiences cannot be understated”.

“Sensitive support makes a huge difference to the families affected and their ability to begin the process of piecing their lives back together after being traumatically bereaved,’ he continued.

“The specialist training that Child Bereavement UK is providing will equip air ambulance crews with more confidence in providing support to parents and children in critical, emergency situations.

“It will also give air ambulance crews, doctors and paramedics the tools and strategies they need to explore and manage the impact of their work on their own mental health.

“I applaud London’s Air Ambulance Charity and Child Bereavement UK for working together on this training.

“It will help to build resilience and improve the outcomes for the air ambulance crews and the many families whose lives they touch”.