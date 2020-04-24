We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

And the Duke of Cambridge revealed to fans whether he tends to tune into shows about the Royal Family.

Prince William tapped into his humorous side yesterday evening when he made a joke about TV shows the follow members of the Royal Family.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the British throne, teamed up with English actor Stephen Fry for a sketch on BBC’s Big Night In fundraiser that aired last night.

The iconic pair got onto the subject of current TV, discussing what they have been watching on the television to pass the time stuck in lockdown.

When the senior royal asked the Blackadder actor, who was dressed as his iconic Lord Melchett character, whether he had watched anything good on TV throughout the lockdown, Stephen brought up recent Netflix hit Tiger King.

The True Crime documentary, which recently shot up Netflix’s most-watched list, follows American figure Tiger King – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – as he goes through the ups and downs of breeding big cats and explores the bizarre underworld that surrounds the hobby.

And the Duke of Cambridge revealed that he was fully aware of the strange series, quipping that he “tend[s] to avoid shows royalty”.

It came as the Cambridge family shared a sweet video of them joining the nation in applause for the NHS.

‘This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the UK in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running,’ Kensington Palace wrote alongside the Instagram post.

‘Ahead of the 8pm clap The Duke joined #Blackadder’s General Melchett (aka @StephenFryactually) for some video call fun on the @BBC’s Big Night In.

‘#TheBigNightIn celebrated the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the UK going during the COVID-19 Pandemic’.