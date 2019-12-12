Prince William and Kate Middleton had a very special babysitter while they attended royal reception at Buckingham Palace.

It seems Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoyed some quality time with their grandma Carole Middleton on Wednesday, as she was spotted leaving Kensington Palace on Wednesday evening.

It’s thought she was there to take care of the children whilst Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a royal reception.

This follows royal news that fans are loving this video of Kate Middleton picking a Christmas tree with children.

Wednesday evening was a busy one for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they attended a royal reception hosted by The Queen, where they met with ambassadors, high commissioners and government officials.

Thankfully Carole Middleton was on hand to care for the children, who recently finished school for the year on Wednesday afternoon. We’re sure they’re very excited to start their Christmas break!

The Diplomatic Corps Reception was a very formal affair, with Kate Middleton wearing the Lover’s Knot tiara and an elegant black gown. She also had her a Royal Victorian Order blue and gold sash, which she was awarded this year.

Christmas for the Cambridges sounds like it’ll be an exciting one, as they’re expected to spend the festive period at Anmer Hall, the couple’s Norfolk estate, as a family. Recently, it was revealed what the Cambridges are likely to be getting for Christmas gifts this year. We’re sure they’ll be delighted!

On Christmas Day, it’s likely they will accompany the Queen at Sandringham for celebrations and to attend a local church service with other members of the royal family.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be at Sandringham for Christmas. Instead they’ll be joining Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland in America for the festivities.