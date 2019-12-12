Trending:

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a very special babysitter while they attended royal reception

Lucy Buglass

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a very special babysitter while they attended royal reception at Buckingham Palace.

Wednesday evening was a busy one for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they attended a royal reception hosted by The Queen, where they met with ambassadors, high commissioners and government officials.

Thankfully Carole Middleton was on hand to care for the children, who recently finished school for the year on Wednesday afternoon. We’re sure they’re very excited to start their Christmas break!

The Diplomatic Corps Reception was a very formal affair, with Kate Middleton wearing the Lover’s Knot tiara and an elegant black gown. She also had her a Royal Victorian Order blue and gold sash, which she was awarded this year.

Carole Middleton

Credit: Getty Images

READ MORE: Princess Charlotte looks adorable on her first day of school alongside brother Prince George

Christmas for the Cambridges sounds like it’ll be an exciting one, as they’re expected to spend the festive period at Anmer Hall, the couple’s Norfolk estate, as a family. Recently, it was revealed what the Cambridges are likely to be getting for Christmas gifts this year. We’re sure they’ll be delighted!

Carole Middleton

Credit: Getty Images

Latest Stories

On Christmas Day, it’s likely they will accompany the Queen at Sandringham for celebrations and to attend a local church service with other members of the royal family.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be at Sandringham for Christmas. Instead they’ll be joining Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland in America for the festivities.