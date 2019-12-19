Why everyone is talking about how Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived to the Queen’s Christmas lunch

The Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch is an annual tradition, and one we’re sure the whole Royal Family look forward to - including Prince William and Kate Middleton who were spotted driving to the event.

The royal family attended the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch this week.

However, photographs show that Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to drive separately, and both were at the wheel.

This follows royal news that Prince William and Kate Middleton share new picture of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Christmas card.

To kick off Her Majesty’s Christmas celebrations, everyone gathers at Buckingham Palace for a big lunch before heading to Sandringham for official Christmas celebrations. Prince William and Duchess Kate were spotted on their way there.

In the photos, Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen arriving at the palace, both behind the wheel of two different cars.

Prince George was seen in the front seat next to his dad, Prince William, with another man seated behind him. This is presumably a royal aide or royal security, who is accompanying them to the palace.

Similarly, in Kate’s car, another man accompanied her in the front seat. Behind her was the Cambridge’s royal nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

But there seems to be a good reason for the royal couple choosing to driving separate cars on this occasion. There’s simply not enough room in one car for the Cambridges and their staff members.

So don’t worry, it doesn’t look like Prince William and Kate had a falling out and wanted to be apart! As far as we can tell, all is well here.

Sadly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t in attendance as they’re currently overseas visiting Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan wouldn’t be spending Christmas in the UK with the Royal Family.

We don’t have any pictures of the Queen’s Christmas lunch, but we’re sure it was quite the feast. We’re definitely not jealous…