Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal the difficult conversation they had with Prince George

Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a Westminster service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and revealed that they have told their children about it.

The royal couple joined Holocaust survivors in London to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Mala Tribich, a survivor of the Ravensbruck and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps, asked the duchess about her family.

To which Kate replied, “We were talking to the children about it earlier today.

“But we have to be, you know, for a six year old… the interpretation,” suggesting she had explained it in a way that was appropriate for Prince George.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with 12 survivors of genocide – including those persecuted by the Nazis and others from Cambodia, Bosnia, Rwanda and Darfur.

They also lit candles in memory of those who had been killed – 75 candles were lit in total, to mark the 75 years since Auschwitz was liberated.

During the ceremony, Prince William read an extract from a letter written by a friend of his great-grandmother Princess Alice – who helped a Jewish family during the Holocaust.

It detailed how Princess Alice – Prince Phillip’s mother – decided to hide Rachel Cohen and her young daughter in her home, despite knowing the dangers.

Mala Tribich also spoke on stage about how she was taken to Sweden after liberation.

She said, “I feel like it is my duty to speak for all those whose voices were silenced and tell of those dark days in Europe. By speaking out it is my greatest hope that something positive will be handed down to future generations.”

Kate was also reunited with Holocaust survivor Yvonne Bernstein, who she photographed at Kensington Palace for an upcoming exhibition.

Her photographs were released yesterday, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, and will form a special exhibition later this year.