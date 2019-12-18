Prince William and Kate Middleton share new picture of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Christmas card

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a brand new picture of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their Christmas card.

The Cambridge kids posed alongside their parents for the new photo in their 2019 Christmas card.

The snap has not been released officially by Kensington Palace, but was shared by Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty after the family sent their wishes to all members of the Air Cadets.

This follows royal news that Prince George has already started to rebel against his dad, Prince William.

Every year royal fans are tipically treated to a new snap of the Cambridge family on their Christmas card.

But while we’re still waiting to see if Kensington Palace will release a new official picture – which will be second time Prince Louis features in the family’s Christmas pic – a new picture of the family was shared on social media.

Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty, who’s part of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, shared the Christmas card all members of the organisation received from the Cambridges.

Alongside the image, she wrote, ‘A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets. We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020.’

In the snap, Prince William can be seen sitting on vintage khaki-coloured motorbike with Prince Louis on his lap, while Kate stands beside them.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stand in the side car right next to William and Louis.

The lovely gesture for the air cadets follows Kate’s appointment as the new patron of the RAF Air Cadets in 2015, a role she took over from the Duke of Edinburgh, who held the position for 63 years.

Air Cmdr McCafferty said at the time, “We will be forever grateful to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh for his outstanding commitment to the Air Training Corps over the decades.

“He is admired and respected by cadets and volunteers alike and we will miss his ready sense of humour and genuine interest in the development of the nation’s youth.

“Her links to the RAF family are already well-established and her desire to support youth development is well recognised around the world.”