The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be set to confirm that they are going to embark on a very special royal tour.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine could be about to make a very exciting announcement.

It is thought the royal couple may be set to confirm a special visit to Australia, following the country’s awful bushfires.

This royal news comes after the lovely act of kindness Prince William does for those who have lost loved ones was revealed.

It is thought that the much-loved royal pair are going to pay a visit to Australia, in order to support victims of the destructive bushfires that have been tearing through the nation.

The future King and Queen consort of Britain reportedly have plans to jet across the globe to meet with and help communities impacted by the devastating blazes.

It is believed that Kate and William are currently in talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, planning the finer details of their trip, before he will announce their official invite.

The couple first visited Australia together back in 2014, when they were fairly new parents to their first son, Prince George.

The Duke and Duchess plus baby George spent ten days on their visit to the state, where the royal tot met his first marsupials.

It is not known whether Prince George, six, and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis will be accompanying their parents on the potential trip.

The Cambridges made sure to send some words of kindness to the people Australia last month, during the throws of the fires.

On the Kensington Palace Instagram account, a photo of Prince William and Duchess Kate coming face to face with a koala was shared, beside a poignant message, which read, ‘Wishing all of our Australian followers a happy Australia Day! 🇦🇺 This year we pay tribute to the incredible strength and resilience of all the Australian people and communities who have been impacted by the devastating bushfires.’