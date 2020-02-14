Prince William and Kate Middleton could be about to make a very special announcement

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be set to confirm that they are going to embark on a very special royal tour.

It is thought that the much-loved royal pair are going to pay a visit to Australia, in order to support victims of the destructive bush fires that have been tearing through the nation.

The future King and Queen consort of Britain reportedly have plans to jet across the globe to meet with and help communities impacted by the devastating blazes.

It is believed that Kate and William are currently in talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, planning the finer details of their trip, before he will announce their official invite.

The couple first visited Australia together back in 2014, when they were fairly new parents to their first son, Prince George.

The Duke and Duchess plus baby George spent ten days on their visit to the state,