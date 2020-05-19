We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton put together a moving video for a special reason.

Prince William and Kate Middleton got together with a selection of UK celebs to make a moving video for a special cause.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took over UK radio stations to communicate their important message in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Prince William and Kate Middleton put together a very special video in honour of this week’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got together with high-profile Brits, including boxing champion Anthony Joshua, singer Dua Lipa, actor David Tennant and professional footballer Harry Kane, to make the moving video which they shared on their social media.

William and Kate took to their newly-named Instagram page with the special video, which was broadcast across the country yesterday as they took over every UK radio station yesterday at 10.59 for one minute.

‘One minute. Across every single radio station in the UK,’ they wrote alongside the post.

‘To kick off #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, this year’s #MentalHealthMinute with @Heads_Together and @Radiocentre_uk is an important reminder that wherever or whoever you are, you are not alone’.

“We’re all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you’re feeling can make a big difference,” said Prince William in the video.

“So right now, let’s join together across the UK and reach out to someone.”

“If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it,” added the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Or if someone you know is acting differently, it’s OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message.”

“This is a significant moment,” added Anthony Joshua, who kicked off the video. “Every station in the country is broadcasting this message.

“You are connected to 20 million people by the power of radio for this year’s mental health minute”.

“We’re living through a time which is taking its toll on everyone in different ways,” added New Rules hitmaker Dua Lipa.

“We can all feel scared, alone, confused…”.

“And that’s okay,” chimed in Doctor Who star David Tennant.

“Right now, we all need each other, more than ever – and in the weeks and months ahead of us, we will all have an important role to play in being there for one another.”

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane added, “Whether you’re uniting in applause on a Thursday night; smiling at a neighbour’s rainbow filled window; or listening to the radio at home or at work – remember you’re not alone”.

