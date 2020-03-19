Prince William opens up on coronavirus heartbreak

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has become the first member of the British royal family to speak out about the coronavirus pandemic.

In other royal news, the second royal with a confirmed case of coronavirus has been revealed.

The Duke of Cambridge took to the Kenginston Royal social media pages with a video praising the National Emergencies Trust.

Speaking about the trust that works with charities to raise money to support victims of domestic disaster, the Duke said, “Whenever and wherever adversity strikes the people of the United Kingdom have a unique ability to pull together.

“The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.

“The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way,” he continued, “which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important.

“I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed,” the Prince went on.

“Sadly, with the outbreak of Covid-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped.

“But now, more than ever, I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way”.

This comes after the Queen’s diary was changed as she moves over to Windsor Castle to self-isolate over coronavirus fears.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the monarch will remain at the Berkshire residence over the Easter period.

It was also revealed today that Prince Philip will be joining the Queen in Windsor Caste for the foreseeable future.