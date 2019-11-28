Prince William reveals he has to defend Princess Charlotte against Prince George’s cheeky teasing

Prince William has reportedly revealed he has to defend his daughter Princess Charlotte against her older brother, Prince George, when they play football together.

The Duke of Cambridge also opened up about the sporty children’s hobbies.

This follows royal news that Duchess Catherine said George and Charlotte love to perform.

The Duke of Cambridge shares the six and four-year-old with his wife, Kate Middleton, along with one-year-old Prince Louis.

But with Prince George and Princess Charlotte being so close in age, there is of course some sibling rivalry between the pair.

Earlier this week, Prince William chatted to winners of The Diana Award at a tea hosted at Kensington Palace, revealing some insight into how he handles the children’s relationship.

The future King spoke to 14-year-old Olivia Hancock, who was awarded for her work advocating equality among the sexes in football, and told her all about how he has to intervene when Charlotte and George’s matches can get a little heated.

According to HELLO!, Olivia said, “So when I was chatting with Prince William he said to me, when he plays football with George and Charlotte, when Charlotte’s in goal George says to her that ‘Charlotte I’m better than you’.”

She explained that Prince William tells his first born, “’George, Charlotte could be as good as you’.

“It’s great to hear Prince William is saying that to George,” Olivia added.

Prince William also opened up about the sporty children’s other hobbies, explaining that they love the water.

He is said to have spoken to Eileen Fenton, who was receiving an MBE at Buckingham Palace for voluntary services to swimming on Tuesday.

Eileen, who was the first woman to finish the English Channel race in 1950, told the Press Association that the Duke branded the Cambridges a “family of swimmers”.

“He said that he and his wife make sure the children can swim and they all go and they swim quite well,” she added.

“I can remember seeing when the Queen was young and her sister Princess Margaret – we used to see them swimming in pictures.

“He said the whole family have done it.”