Prince William was left baffled as he mistook a photo of himself for his daughter, Princess Charlotte, in a hilariously sweet moment yesterday.

Prince William was left in a state of confusion when he was presented with a photo of his younger self, convinced it was his daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The Prince and his wife Kate Middleton spent the day in Bradford yesterday for their first public engagement of the year.

This royal news comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed why they moved to Windsor ahead of baby Archie’s birth.

Prince William was left baffled as he mistook a photo of himself for his daughter, Princess Charlotte, in a hilariously sweet moment yesterday.

The heir to the throne and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out for their first royal engagement of the year on a visit to Bradford in Yorkshire.

During their trip, the pair spent some time at the city’s Khidmat Centre, an organisation which offers activity and workshop support to help vulnerable members of the community.

Here, the Duke and Duchess were treated to a sweet treat in the form of an array of beautifully decorated cakes, baked by those at the centre.

The special cupcakes featured photos of special moments in the future King and Queen’s lives, including their wedding day and the birth of their three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four and one-year-old Prince Louis.

There was even a photograph of William as a young child, which sent him into a moment of confusion, convincing the Prince it was a photo of his daughter.

Looking closer at the old snap which high lighted his little girl’s similarity to him, he gasped, “Is that me? Doesn’t it look like Charlotte?”

Agreeing on her husband and daughters likeness, Kate chipped in, “It looks so much like Charlotte!”

Still in disbelief, William went on, “Oh my goodness that looks just like Charlotte. It’s incredible.

“I haven’t seen that before. Very alike in similarity.”

Going on to praise the bakers for their impressive edible display, he added, “Well done you. That’s a lot of hard work.

“Mary Berry would be very impressed right now. Incredible,” he announced, referencing the former Great British Bake Off judge with whom he and Kate collaborated with for their festive TV show, A Berry Royal Christmas.