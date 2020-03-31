Trending:

Prince William could return to his old job to help support the country amid coronavirus outbreak

Aleesha Badkar

    • Prince William could return to his old job in order to support the medical services as coronavirus sweeps the nation.

    Prince William reportedly wants to return to his old job as an air ambulance pilot in order to help the country’s medical services amid the chaos of coronavirus.

    The royal worked as a pilot for the service for two years before stepping down back in 2017 to focus on his role as a senior royal.

    And a source has now told the Sun that the Duke of Cambridge wishes to do something to help the country’s strained services.

    “William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current pandemic,” said the source.

    “He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. But it’s complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal.

    “That role is even more important now given that Charles has been ill, Harry has walked away with Meghan and Andrew has been effectively barred from public life. But William is very keen to do anything he can to help.”

    Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. • The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. • But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good. • Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. • They need our support as much as we need theirs. • All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. • That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. • — The Duke of Cambridge

    It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited NHS staff (before the nationwide lockdown) in order to show their support to the service as COVID-19 continued to spread.

    At times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society,’ said the Duke.

    ‘They need our support as much as we need theirs’.

