Prince William could be returning to his old job so that he can support the medical services as the coronavirus outbreak spreads through the country.

The Duke of Cambridge used to work as an air ambulance pilot before he stepped down back in 2017 to continue work as a senior member of the Royal Family.

Prince William reportedly wants to return to his old job as an air ambulance pilot in order to help the country’s medical services amid the chaos of coronavirus.

The royal worked as a pilot for the service for two years before stepping down back in 2017 to focus on his role as a senior royal.

And a source has now told the Sun that the Duke of Cambridge wishes to do something to help the country’s strained services.

“William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current pandemic,” said the source.

“He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. But it’s complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal.

“That role is even more important now given that Charles has been ill, Harry has walked away with Meghan and Andrew has been effectively barred from public life. But William is very keen to do anything he can to help.”

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited NHS staff (before the nationwide lockdown) in order to show their support to the service as COVID-19 continued to spread.

‘At times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society,’ said the Duke.

‘They need our support as much as we need theirs’.

