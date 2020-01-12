Trending:

Prince William reveals ‘sadness’ at relationship with Prince Harry – ‘We’re separate entities’

Aleesha Badkar

Prince William has spoken about his relationship with brother Prince Harry. The royal revealed that they are now ‘separate entities’.

Prince William has revealed his ‘sadness’ at his relationship with brother Prince Harry.
The Duke of Cambridge has said that he and his younger brother are now ‘separate entities’.
In other royal news, Kate Middleton and Prince William broke their silence for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shock announcement.

Prince William has spoken about “sadness” about his relationship with younger brother Prince Harry, in the wake of the Sussexes’ shock announcement earlier this week.

Just days ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement announcing that they are planning to ‘step back as ‘senior’ royals’ while working towards becoming ‘financially independent’.

The shock statement threw the Royal Family into chaos, with the Queen ordering crisis talks between Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry to discuss the future of the Sussexes.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

And now it has been revealed that Prince William has spoken of his “sadness” towards the broken bond with his younger brother.

According to The Sunday Times, the Duke of Cambridge revealed to a friend that he feels sadness that he and younger brother Prince Harry are now “separate entities”, expressing his hope that the brothers will once again become closer some time in the future.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more,” the Prince reportedly told a friend, “we’re separate entities”.

Prince William has revealed that he and brother Harry are now ‘separate entities’ (Credit: Getty)

“I’m sad about that,” he continued. “All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page.

“I want everyone to play on the team.”

Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, is reportedly set to meet with other royals tomorrow to discuss his brother’s role in the royal family.

Royals will be meeting tomorrow to discuss the future roles of the Sussexes (Credit: Getty)

According to the BBC, the Queen has ordered the royals to Sandringham to discuss the future of Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s future roles.

Palace officials confirmed that Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles will join the Queen, with Duchess Meghan joining the discussion over the phone from Canada.

This will hopefully be the next step towards a solution for the royals.