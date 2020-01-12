Prince William has spoken about his relationship with brother Prince Harry. The royal revealed that they are now ‘separate entities’.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton and Prince William broke their silence for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shock announcement.

Prince William has spoken about “sadness” about his relationship with younger brother Prince Harry, in the wake of the Sussexes’ shock announcement earlier this week.

Just days ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement announcing that they are planning to ‘step back as ‘senior’ royals’ while working towards becoming ‘financially independent’.

The shock statement threw the Royal Family into chaos, with the Queen ordering crisis talks between Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry to discuss the future of the Sussexes.

According to The Sunday Times, the Duke of Cambridge revealed to a friend that he feels sadness that he and younger brother Prince Harry are now “separate entities”, expressing his hope that the brothers will once again become closer some time in the future.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more,” the Prince reportedly told a friend, “we’re separate entities”.

“I’m sad about that,” he continued. “All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page.

“I want everyone to play on the team.”

Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, is reportedly set to meet with other royals tomorrow to discuss his brother’s role in the royal family.

According to the BBC, the Queen has ordered the royals to Sandringham to discuss the future of Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s future roles.

Palace officials confirmed that Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles will join the Queen, with Duchess Meghan joining the discussion over the phone from Canada.

This will hopefully be the next step towards a solution for the royals.