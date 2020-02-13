We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William attended Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund held at St James’ Palace yesterday.

Prince William met with families of former Met and London police officers yesterday.

During the event, the Duke of Cambridge revealed the special act of kindness he does for those who have lost loved ones.

During the special event, which was held in honour of the organisation’s 150th birthday, Prince William, who is a patron of the charity, chatted and laughed with guests.

The charity’s aim is to support the family members of former Met and London Police officers who have retired or passed away.

During the special day, the Duke of Cambridge revealed that he makes sure he takes time to write letters to family members of those who have died in service, as well as ex officers themselves.

Speaking to Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, William is said to jave explained, “I’m trying to write as much as I can to people involved in the emergency services.”

Speaking about the heir to the throne, Cressida later sang his praises, explaining, “He writes quite often to families and sometimes to officers themselves and it’s really very much appreciated.

“He clearly has a passion for supporting people in public service, whether that’s defence, military or emergency services and with his background experience he knows a bit about the challenges these people will face.

“So many people commented to me you can see the empathy when he’s talking to people – it really means a massive amount to them, they know it means something to him, which is lovely. We’re lucky to have him as our patron.”

William also chatted to a young girl names Emma, who lost her father, a Scotland Yard officer, to cancer.

The prince, who lost his mother Princess Diana as a teenager, urged Emma to keep her dad’s memory alive in a special way,

“It’s very easy to not talk about it, but you must always talk about it. It’s very important. And if you talk about it, you always keep him alive.”