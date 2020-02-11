We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William is reportedly planning something ‘special’ for Valentines Day. The Duke wants to ‘spend some time’ with wife Kate Middleton.

Prince William is reportedly planning something ‘special’ for Valentines Day this week.

The Duke of Cambridge wants to ‘spend some time’ with wife Kate Middleton on the day of love.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton revealed which activity she struggles to find time for now that she’s a mum.

Prince William is reportedly planning a “special” Valentine’s Day surprise for his wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess seem to have relaxed the royal rules since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties and moved over to Canada.

The couple were seen smiling and laughing with each other while carrying out engagements in South Wales, with the Duchess seemingly feeling the love as she wore a pink and red heart-printed scarf from London brand Beulah.

During the trip, Prince William even spoke to onlookers about how “lovely” his wife is, gushing about the Duchess as he compared the couple’s daughter to her mother.

And now a royal expert has revealed that the Duke is set to plan a “special” Valentine’s Day for his wife of nearly nine years.

“Kate and William are clearly very happy in their marriage and it shows,” royal commentator Katie Nicholl told OK!. “They’re both affectionate and these days they’re not afraid to show that in public. There’s a very natural chemistry and warmth between them.”

“I don’t know if he’d admit to it but deep down William’s a bit of a romantic,” continued Katie, going into what the royal has planned for this Friday. “He’ll make sure Kate’s made to feel special on Valentine’s Day. I think they’ll probably use the date as an excuse to spend some time together.”

“They do have a favourite Italian restaurant in Kensington just a stone’s throw from the palace,” the royal expert revealed, “and William has been known to treat Kate to a romantic meal there. But it’s very hard for them to go anywhere undercover.

“There’s a sweet side to William so I’m sure there will be a card and a thoughtful present for Kate, and perhaps a quiet dinner at home.”

Let’s hope that Duchess Catherine loves whatever Prince William has planned for her!