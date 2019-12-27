Princess Charlotte was spotted doing the cutest thing. The young royal was seen out and about on Christmas Day.

The young royal attended the annual Christmas service at Sandringham with the rest of her family.

In other royal news, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle were spotted with baby son Archie as they celebrated Christmas over in Canada.

The young royal joined the rest of her family on Christmas Day as she and older brother Prince George walked to Sandringham Church for the annual Christmas Day service for the first time.

The young Prince and Princess are usually kept at home during the service but attended for the first time ever.

However, younger brother Prince Louis continued to stay at home this year, as he is still a bit young to attend the service.

The four-year-old stepped out in a gorgeous forest green coat matching with mum Duchess Catherine’s hat, clutch bag and heeled shoes.

While heading towards the Church, Charlotte walked hand in hand with mum Duchess Kate, holding up her winter coat as she stepped down the stairs.

And the young royal was seen holding up her coat and doing a sweet curtsy to her great grandmother the Queen.

Princess Charlotte also left fans gushing when she was seen hugging a member of the public.

While the royal were receiving gifts from the crowd, Charlotte was seen embracing a woman sitting in a wheelchair.

The young princess was seen with an adorable smile on her face putting her arms around the member of the public.

We can’t wait to see what George and Charlotte get up to next!